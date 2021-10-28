MCEA announces school board candidate recommendations

The Mason City Education Association (MCEA) has made school board candidate recommendations for who they believe will meet the needs of the district and its students.

The MCEA is comprised of public education employees in the Mason City Community School District. Of the six candidates running for the Mason City School Board, the MCEA has recommended five.

MCEA is recommending support for the following candidates: Carol Dettmer, Cindy Garza, Jacob Schweitzer, Alan Steckman, and Peterson Jean-Pierre for the two year position.

“We believe they will advocate for all students and public-school employees and work to steer our district in the right directions,” says the statement from MCEA.

Elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. For more information about these recommendations, contact Morgan Miller at Morgan.Miller@isea.org.

North Iowa local elections list Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Luella Rodemeyer has withdrawn as…

Mason City school board candidates answer community's questions in Wednesday night forum Mason City community members convened in the Mason City High School FEMA Room on Wednesday f…

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.