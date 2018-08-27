MASON CITY | John McCain made several visits to North Iowa, touting his own presidential ambitions and campaigning for a local legislator.
In each appearance, he displayed two characteristics that were part of his personality during his entire public career -- a wry sense of humor and the ability to offer straight talk in often colorful language, expressing what he believed.
McCain died from brain cancer on Saturday. He was 81.
In 2000, he lost the Republican nomination to Texas Gov. George W. Bush, who won the presidency. McCain lost favor with many Iowans because of his opposition to federal subsidies for ethanol.
When he ran again in 2008 and eventually got the nomination, he used his characteristic sense of humor to try to win back Iowa voters. "Sen. Grassley and I are good friends," he said. "Every morning we sit down and have a cup of ethanol together."
But he never relented on his opposition to subsidizing it.
In 2006, he appeared at a fundraiser for then-State Rep. Bill Schickel at the home of Dan and Deb Latham in Mason City. He told the crowd Social Security funding was in dire straits "because we have no guts. We need a national will to say 'no' to stop robbing this fund."
Schickel, now mayor, told the Globe Gazette Monday that McCain's career as a politician was impressive.
"He really became a mentor for me," Schickel said. "He, to me, is the epitome of a true public servant. He has the courage of his convictions, but he’s able to bring people together, and I think that’s just a huge asset, particularly in today’s world."
"I look at that persistence, the willingness to dedicate your life to what I consider a high calling," he added. "I consider that just a huge tribute to him."
In 2007, he was back in Mason City, this time on his own behalf and spoke in sweltering heat at a packed meeting room at the Elks Lodge.
He warned about the differences between America's involvement in the war in Vietnam and the war in Iraq.
"The consequence of failure in Iraq is that in this one, they'll follow us home," said McCain, who was captured and was held as a prisoner of war for 5 1/2 years in North Vietnam.
He was back in November, two months before the Iowa caucuses and spoke to a crowd of about 300 at The Music Man Square. He drew a comparison between him and his two main rivals for the Republican nomination, Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani. "I don't think it's an accident that I've been endorsed by four former secretaries of state," he said.
He was back a month later, appearing at the Mason City Airport on the same day former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan was assassinated.
"What happens in Pakistan is important because Pakistan has a nuclear arsenal," he said. "It's a nuclear country that borders Afghanistan. That's why we should care."
Taking a jab at his prospective Democratic opponent, Barack Obama, McCain said, "This is no time for on-the-job training."
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday ordered flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Sunday, Sept. 2, in remembrance of McCain.
“We lost an American hero,” Reynolds said in a statement. “John McCain's life reflected some of the very best our country had to offer. He understood the greatness of America, fought tirelessly for our values and put forth decades of admirable service to this nation. He was a loving husband and father, and we will never forget him or the legacy he leaves behind.”
