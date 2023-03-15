The Mason City Airport Commission unanimously approved an application for a federal grant that will make the construction of a passenger boarding bridge at the new terminal being built later this year.

The commission was informed of the approval by the FFA of the $1.215 million on Feb. 27, but needed to submit a formal application with the specifics of the bids in order to receive the money. The bid for the bridge was awarded to Dean Snyder Construction on Feb. 1.

The funds are a portion of the $350 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15, 2021.

According to the Department of Transportation webpage, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides the basis for Federal Highway Administration programs and activities through Sept. 30, 2026. It makes an investment of $350 billion in highway including bridges, airports and other infrastructure needs.

On Feb. 1 the commission approved a bid of more than $12.7 million to Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake to build a new commercial terminal just west of the existing terminal. Dean Snyder Construction also bid $1.35 million for the passenger boarding bridge.

The commission received two bids on Jan. 12 after going through a rebidding process because the original proposals submitted in November were incomplete. Austin-based Joseph Co. withdrew its bid shortly after the Jan. 12 meeting.

“During their bid review process they did discover a discrepancy, so they sought to withdraw,” said Airport Manager David Sims at the time.

On Wednesday, Sims said the passenger boarding bridge was already included in the plans and should not affect the timeline of the construction of the terminal beginning this spring.

The new terminal, for which the foundation has already been laid, was proposed because Mason City’s airport facilities are no longer adequate to support its operations, specifically the daily, 50-person flights from United Airlines to and from Chicago. The present terminal was also deemed to not be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The new terminal is being paid for with approximately $11.25 million in CARES Act funding, $2.05 million in grant money from the federal Airport Improvement Program and $587,000 from two years of saved funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The new terminal will be a significant expansion to the current facility, featuring an expanded lobby, gate hold area, baggage area and security checkpoint. New features to the terminal would include a mother’s room, a private security screening room and the fixed walkway.

The new facility could more than double annual enplanements, with plans to increase from 10,200 annual enplanements in 2021 to 14,600 in 2026 and 23,900 by 2036.