MC Airport Commission awards commercial terminal project to Dean Snyder

New Terminal Rendition

The Mason City Airport Commission rejected three bids to build the new terminal (pictured above) at its meeting on in November, but received two new bids on Jan. 12.

 Courtesy of the Mason City Airport Commission

The Mason City Airport Commission voted 3-0 to approve a bid for more than $12.7 million to Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake to construct a new commercial terminal on Wednesday.

The commission received two bids on Jan. 12 after going through a rebidding process because the original proposals submitted in November were incomplete. Austin-based Joseph Co. withdrew its bid shortly after the Jan. 12 meeting.

"During their bid review process they did discover a discrepancy, so they sought to withdraw," said airport manager David Sims.

The new terminal, for which the foundation has already been laid just west of the current terminal, was proposed because Mason City's airport facilities are no longer adequate to support its operations, specifically the daily, 50-person flights from United Airlines to and from Chicago. The present terminal was also deemed to not be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

MCA floor plan

The proposed floor plan for the new terminal at the Mason City Municipal Airport.

According to an environmental assessment presented in January, the lobby and gate hold area are too small to accommodate United Airlines' daily service, with the current gate only able to hold approximately 20 passengers comfortably. Because of hopes to expand the flight offerings out of Mason City in the future, the current lobby and gate hold area are no longer considered viable.

Sims said in May the budget for construction is $7.5 million, but furnishings and equipment will bring the estimated cost to approximately between $12 million and $14 million. The plan is to finance the project using the $12 million in CARES Act funding.

On Wednesday, Sims received approval from the commission to apply for $11.25 million in CARES Act funding, $2.05 million in grant money from the federal Airport Improvement Program and $587,000 from two years of saved funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

If received, a portion of the grant money would be used to build a fixed walkway between the terminal and parked aircraft for boarding and departing. That structure is estimated to cost around $1.35 million.

The new terminal will be a significant expansion on the current facility, featuring an expanded lobby, gate hold area, baggage area and security checkpoint. New features to the terminal would include a mother's room, a private security screening room and, potentially, a fixed walkway. 

The new facility could more than double annual enplanements, with plans to increase from 10,200 annual enplanements in 2021 to 14,600 in 2026 and 23,900 by 2036. 

The foundation of the building has already been completed. Construction of the terminal is scheduled to start this spring.

