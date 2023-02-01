MC Airport Commission awards commercial terminal project to Dean Snyder

The Mason City Airport Commission voted 3-0 to approve a bid for more than $12.7 million to Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake to construct a new commercial terminal on Wednesday.
The commission received two bids on Jan. 12 after going through a rebidding process because the original proposals submitted in November were incomplete. Austin-based Joseph Co. withdrew its bid shortly after the Jan. 12 meeting.
"During their bid review process they did discover a discrepancy, so they sought to withdraw," said airport manager David Sims.
The new terminal, for which the foundation has already been laid just west of the current terminal, was proposed because Mason City's airport facilities are no longer adequate to support its operations, specifically the daily, 50-person flights from United Airlines to and from Chicago. The present terminal was also deemed to not be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
According to an environmental assessment presented in January, the lobby and gate hold area are too small to accommodate United Airlines' daily service, with the current gate only able to hold approximately 20 passengers comfortably. Because of hopes to expand the flight offerings out of Mason City in the future, the current lobby and gate hold area are no longer considered viable.
Sims said in May the budget for construction is $7.5 million, but furnishings and equipment will bring the estimated cost to approximately between $12 million and $14 million. The plan is to finance the project using the $12 million in CARES Act funding.
On Wednesday, Sims received approval from the commission to apply for $11.25 million in CARES Act funding, $2.05 million in grant money from the federal Airport Improvement Program and $587,000 from two years of saved funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
If received, a portion of the grant money would be used to build a fixed walkway between the terminal and parked aircraft for boarding and departing. That structure is estimated to cost around $1.35 million.
The new terminal will be a significant expansion on the current facility, featuring an expanded lobby, gate hold area, baggage area and security checkpoint. New features to the terminal would include a mother's room, a private security screening room and, potentially, a fixed walkway.
The new facility could more than double annual enplanements, with plans to increase from 10,200 annual enplanements in 2021 to 14,600 in 2026 and 23,900 by 2036.
The foundation of the building has already been completed. Construction of the terminal is scheduled to start this spring.
Elmwood-St. Joseph Municipal Cemetery's History Walk is Saturday, Sept. 30.
A late afternoon History Walk is 4:30 to 6 p.m., with a chili supper from 6 to 7, and an Evening Stroll from 7:30 to 9.
The theme, “150 Years of Serving the Community,” highlights people who were instrumental in starting and developing the Elmwood and St. Joseph Cemeteries.
Cost for entire event is $20, or $7 each for the Walk, Chili and Stroll (which includes hot chocolate after the portrayals).
Tickets may be purchased at the event. Advance tickets for the entire event are $20 at the Cemetery office. Children under 10 may attend the Walk and Stroll at no charge when accompanied by a paying parent or guardian, but must have a ticket for supper. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes.
The October Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at the historic Windsor Theatre in downtown Hampton.
Admission is free with a free will donation accepted. All proceeds go to the Windsor Theatre. Concessions will be open.
The hoedown is a music jam, held on the first Monday of each month, and open to all levels of musicians and music lovers. People are invited to come and listen to some old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs.
Visit the Facebook page for pictures, videos, and updates. Contact event organizer Don Wrolson at 641-425-0909 with any questions.
The Dows Texas-style Jam has been moved to 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Dows Convention Center, with visiting musicians Andreas and Erika Burkhard from Switzerland.
The North Iowa Art Studio Tour is Sept. 29-Oct. 1, with 19 artists at 10 studios. Hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.
Mason City: Jan Kostka, 1425 Plymouth Road; JoAnne Willemsen, 16125 310th St.; David Lee, Lee, Lori Biwer-Stewart, 202 Second St. SE; Tonja Ihlenfeldt, 502 S. Jersey Ave.; Pam Bergo Coffey, Gloria Beeman, Gretchen King, 68 River Heights Drive; Richard Leet, Brick and Tile Building, Suite 425; Peggy Cornick, 205 Red Fox Court; Chris White-Rozendaal, Brenda Nesheim-Fuller and Tim Fuller, Laura Nicholson, Becky Kyle, Hangar 1, Mason City Airport; Clear Lake: Craig Kienast, 606 Buddy Holly Place; Sheffield: Bill Mateer, Margie Kline, Meagan Steinberg, Linda Sorensen, 11976 110th St.
For information, find North Iowa Art Studio Tour on Facebook.
Comedic pioneer, movie star, living legend and feminist hero Lily Tomlin will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus.
"An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin" is part of the 2017-18 Performing Arts and Leadership Series for the 20th Anniversary Season. For tickets, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188, or online at niacc.edu/boxoffice.
Tomlin began her career on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. She's won seven Emmys, two Tonys, a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics’ Circle Award, a Grammy, two Peabody Awards, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and, in December 2014, was recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in Washington.
Northwood's Central Avenue will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 30, for the community's tenth Oktoberfest bash.
The festival is hosted by TUNE, Northwood's community betterment group, and Worth Brewing Company.
While authentic German-style Oktoberfest Lagerbier beer is the headliner, TUNE will serve locally-made "Fest Dogs" and all the trimmings: red cabbage and sauerkraut, pork loins, hot dogs and candied almonds.
There will be free games all day, including hammerschlagen, bags, stein hoisting and beer poking. New this year is a breweriana event, with vintage signs, glassware, coasters and other rarities to view and buy from noon to 5 p.m. in the Bee Hive Ballroom above the Tap Room.
Iowa rockers New Trick, favorites at Diamond Jo, take the stage at 7 p.m.
The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company will present "Uncle Rabbit’s Adventures" on Thursday, Oct. 5, in the Salsbury Room at the MacNider Art Museum, 303 Second St. S.E., Mason City.
Shows are 10 a.m., 1 and 6 p.m., and are free and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open 15 minutes before each show.
"Uncle Rabbit’s Adventures" uses large, beautifully-crafted hand puppets and lots of props to tell the story of a wealthy, land-owning goat who doesn't want to share with his neighbors. Watch Tio Conejo and his wife Rosita tend to their chores, plant, harvest, and trick Señor Cabra (Mr. Goat) into sharing his agricultural wealth.
Call 641-421-3666 to register groups of ten or more. Schools are eligible for a bus subsidy while funds last.
The show is made possible by a grant from the Bertha Stebens Charitable Foundation.
A "Meet the Quilters" reception will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Clear Lake Arts Center, 17 S. Fourth St. Refreshments will be served, with beer and wine available for purchase.
Art center hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
The "Color with Fabric" exhibit in the Stanton Gallery through Oct. 31 displays winning quilts from the Lake Area Quilters Guild's Biennial Quilt Show in April and the North Iowa Fair.
Categories include large quilts, wall hangings, table runners, lap quilts, and several miscellaneous categories including the 2017 Quilt Show Challenge Color Me Bright. Lake Area Quilters Guild members are from all over the North Iowa area.
A free art activity for children of all ages will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the CL Tel Studio in conjunction with the reception.
