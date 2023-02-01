MC Airport Commission awards commercial terminal project to Dean Snyder

Elmwood-St. Joseph Municipal Cemetery's History Walk is Saturday, Sept. 30.

A late afternoon History Walk is 4:30 to 6 p.m., with a chili supper from 6 to 7, and an Evening Stroll from 7:30 to 9.

The theme, “150 Years of Serving the Community,” highlights people who were instrumental in starting and developing the Elmwood and St. Joseph Cemeteries.

Cost for entire event is $20, or $7 each for the Walk, Chili and Stroll (which includes hot chocolate after the portrayals).

Tickets may be purchased at the event. Advance tickets for the entire event are $20 at the Cemetery office. Children under 10 may attend the Walk and Stroll at no charge when accompanied by a paying parent or guardian, but must have a ticket for supper. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes.