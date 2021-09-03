'Master storyteller' to visit First United Methodist Church in Mason City

First United Methodist Church will host a storytelling event on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. for dessert in Fellowship Hall and be entertained by Al Batt, of Hartland, Minnesota.

Batt is a writer, speaker, storyteller and humorist. He writes humor and nature columns for many newspapers, creates nationally syndicated cartoon strips and is the author of the book "A Life Gone to the Birds."

"Batt has been recognized for outstanding contributions to wildlife conservation," a press release said. "Some people claim that Al is a storyteller from Minnesota, but he is just a guy who loves birds! ... Come sit with Al Batt, as good a storyteller as your grandfather was."

First United Methodist Church is located at 119 S. Georgia Ave. in Mason City.

The program is sponsored by the United Methodist Women and is free to attend. Reservations are required, however. To reserve a spot, call 641-423-4905 by Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. The best times to call are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

