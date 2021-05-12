Mass vaccination clinic for those 12 and up to begin in Cerro Gordo County

According to Hanft, the clinic on Wednesday will be open to adults but that the health department really wants to focus in on an age group that's been in waiting since vaccines first began rolling out.

"We’re hoping we’ll see a lot of young people and parents coming in on Wednesday. Then we’ll have additional clinics for younger people and families to come in," he said while also stating that those 12 and up will receive the same vaccine as adults.

In the time that the vaccine has been available to those 16 and up, Hanft said that CG Public Health has seen OK vaccination rates but that they could be higher still.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We'd like to see more come in," Hanft said.

Along with word of an expanded age range, Hanft broke news that CG Public Health will be operating rural vaccination clinics around the county in the next month.

On May 20, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., residents in and around Ventura will be able to go and get a vaccine from Public Health's rural clinic. The following day, residents in and around Rockwell can get vaccinated from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. Later in the day on May 21, people living in or near Thornton will have a chance to receive a dose from 1 p.m. up to 3 p.m.