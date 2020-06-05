Mass COVID-19 testing for Cerro Gordo care centers brings back results

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than two weeks after the Iowa Departments of Public Health and Human Services ran mass "strike testing" for Cerro Gordo County area nursing home staff, results are now available.

According to a release from the ABCM Corporation, which runs Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center in Mason City and Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, there were negative results facility-wide at both locations after testing "over 200 employees between the two locations." Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center Administrator Mari Havey said in the release that the lack of positive results was owed, in part, to wearing Personal Protective Equipment and adjusting to any guideline updates.

Through Friday, positive cases in Cerro Gordo County now sit at 33 total with at least having recovered.

In mid-April, that number for positive cases sat at 19.

