Mass COVID-19 testing for Cerro Gordo care centers brings back results
An Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 testing site was set up at the North Iowa Events Center to screen long-term health care workers in late May.

More than two weeks after the Iowa Departments of Public Health and Human Services ran mass "strike testing" for Cerro Gordo County area nursing home staff, results are now available. 

According to a release from the ABCM Corporation, which runs Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center in Mason City and Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, there were negative results facility-wide at both locations after testing "over 200 employees between the two locations." Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center Administrator Mari Havey said in the release that the lack of positive results was owed, in part, to wearing Personal Protective Equipment and adjusting to any guideline updates.

Through Friday, positive cases in Cerro Gordo County now sit at 33 total with at least having recovered.

In mid-April, that number for positive cases sat at 19. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

