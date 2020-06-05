Mass COVID-19 testing for Cerro Gordo care centers brings back results

More than two weeks after the Iowa Departments of Public Health and Human Services ran mass "strike testing" for Cerro Gordo County area nursing home staff, results are now available.
According to a release from the ABCM Corporation, which runs Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center in Mason City and Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, there were negative results facility-wide at both locations after testing "over 200 employees between the two locations." Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center Administrator Mari Havey said in the release that the lack of positive results was owed, in part, to wearing Personal Protective Equipment and adjusting to any guideline updates.
Through Friday, positive cases in Cerro Gordo County now sit at 33 total with at least having recovered.
In mid-April, that number for positive cases sat at 19.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Jared McNett
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.