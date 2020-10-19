Mason City's turn for snow might come Tuesday morning

Central Iowa has seen its fair share of snow over the last few days.

The Algona area experienced some milder flurries this morning, too.

And according to the National Weather Service, the Mason City area will have its own chance of snow showers Tuesday morning before 11 a.m.

Tuesday's snow accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch, and the day is expected to reach a high of 41 degrees and an evening low of 32.

Rain showers are possible with warmer temperatures on Wednesday (high 48, low 39) and Thursday (high 62, low 33), with a chance for a thunderstorm on Thursday as well.

On Friday, snow returns to the forecast with a likelihood of about 30 percent before 7 a.m. The days high is expected to near 43 with an evening low of 25.

Saturday could offer another brief break from snow: the National Weather Service forecast predicts a partly sunny day with a high near 41 — then an evening low of 28.

The chance for snow returns once more Sunday: a 40 percent chance for either snow or rain showers, with a high of 45.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

