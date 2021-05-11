Mason City's Music Man Square to throw birthday bash for Meredith Willson

You're invited to Meredith Willson's 119th birthday party.

Music Man Square in Mason City is hosting the birthday party for Willson Tuesday, May 18 from 5-8:30 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature music, singing and dancing throughout the Streetscape. Cake and ice cream will be provided by Candy Kitchen Ice Cream Parlor and HyVee.

Attendees can enjoy popcorn and a free showing of "The Music Man," which starts at 6.

For more information, call Nick Whitehurst at the Music Man Square: 641-424-2852.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

