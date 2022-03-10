Mason City's Martin one of the earliest Black doctors to practice in area

Dr. Edward C. and Berlina Martin:

Born in Dubuque in 1910, Dr. Edward C. Martin graduated from high school there. He then attended the same chiropody school as his father did in 1916 in Chicago to become a chiropodist, a field now known as podiatry.

Born in Alabama, Berlina Martin met her future husband while she was attending Mason City Junior College. The Martins went to Northwood to get married. “It looks like they eloped,” their daughter Christine Epstein said.

They raised their family in the 2200 block of 26th Street Southwest. There were eight children in the family. Berlina was a full-time wife and mother.

Like most families during the Depression, they had a garden from which she canned much produce. Her aunt and uncle raised chickens and pigs. They traded ration book stamps during WWII with neighbors when someone ran short of anything.

Dr. Martin’s office was at 316 First National Bank Building, the former practice of Dr. John D. Reeler. Dr. Martin was standing in Judge John Shipley’s front-facing office as Shipley shot out the window at John Dillinger on the day of the famous robbery.

“I’m absolutely sure my mother was not pleased to hear that,” Epstein said. Cynthia, their oldest child, was then only 10 days old.

At the 1948 annual observance of Race Relations at Wesley Methodist Church Dr. Martin spoke on “The Negro in Politics” and “stressed the fact that a man’s right to vote helps him gain a foothold in the place where he lives, by permitting him a voice in the governing of his community.”

Edward died in 1964, an editorial in the Globe Gazette honored his memory remembering that as he passed on the street he always gave a friendly greeting. Dr. Martin was a member of the Rotary Club, a board member of the Mason City Community Concert Association. After Martin’s death, Berlina went back to college. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Mercy Hospital,” Epstein said. Later, she became a Home Health nurse.

She taught piano for many years. An organist throughout her life, Berlina left the Union Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church, then near the East Park sledding hill, when she was invited to play at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She died in 2001.

This selection was written from conversations with the children of Dr. Edward and Berlina Martin.

Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph is a collaboration between Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, the Globe Gazette and KCMR Radio that highlights the life of a Mason City resident.

