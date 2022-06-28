Mason City's Lorados celebrates a new owner

After 29 years, longtime owner Julie Bergo has said goodbye to Lorados.

Lorados' Facebook post of Bergo handing off the keys to longtime bartender and new owner Matt Perez garnered the attention of thousands. Bergo and Perez have been excited about this transition for months now.

Bergo noted many parallels to this from the beginning of Lorados to its new owner. Perez is taking over Lorados at the same time of year it first opened, his kids are the same age Bergo's were, and they both took on Lorados at the same age.

Julie Bergo and her husband Rex opened Lorados in 1993. The little restaurant and bar was one of the first to bring live music back to Mason City. Lorados has changed through the years, even more so the Plaza, but they've stayed through it all.

"We were lucky to have survived (the pandemic)" Bergo said of the struggles through the years. "We've had good, loyal customers all the way through."

"When they were doing capacities in here our people made sure to come out and show their support," Perez echoed the sentiment.

Perez shared his excitement taking over the business. After 20 years of working at Lorados, he's learned the business, and plans to keep what works and expand on new ideas. When asked what made him decide to take it over, it seemed like an obvious choice.

"It's all I know now. It's what I've been doing since I was 21," Perez said.

Perez plans to tweak the menu, make some small changes and run new specials. He's excited to extend hours in the fall during hockey season and get live music back into the building for people to enjoy next month.

Bergo said their outdoor seating has been a great spot for people to enjoy music as it springs up in the pavilion, with spontaneous musicians plugging into the space as well as events being held.

"I think the fact that when coming downtown there's a synergy of so many restaurants down here. If they can't get a spot here, they'll go to the Quarry. The synergy always helps." Bergo said of the location. With all of the construction that's gone on throughout Lorados' time on the Plaza, both Bergo and Perez are thankful for the beautiful space it has become.

As things ramp up for Matt Perez, bringing renewed vigor to business, Bergo is excited to take a step back and watch her creation stand on its own.

Bergo noted she won't be a stranger to Lorados, and hinted some new plans after some time off.

"I'm done with the restaurant business, but I've got something in the works here in Mason City" Bergo smiled.

