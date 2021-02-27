Mason City's Good Shepherd brings new life to facility

Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City has enjoyed a visit from some feathered friends this month.
Thirteen mallard ducklings arrived to the skilled nursing care facility on Feb. 18, and they’ve entertained residents and staff alike.
“It’s new life in really such a lifeless year,” said Lois Ziron, Good Shepherd quality assurance nurse. “It has been a tough year for health care workers and our residents, and I think the ducks resemble hope that we won’t be under this umbrella forever, that spring is here.”
The ducklings are among the few visitors Good Shepherd has been able to welcome into its facility since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.
With a few exceptions, residents have been restricted to video or window visits with their loved ones since April making for “a really long year.”
It’s for that reason Ziron felt it was necessary to bring “Baby Duck Therapy” to the facility, so residents could not only see life but touch it.
Good Shepherd already has birds and saltwater fish located throughout its facility for residents to watch but they’re unable to touch them.
“When we are in a place in the world where your face is covered, your smile is covered and you can’t get close to one another, it’s difficult,” she said. “Human beings can’t go without that contact. It’s important to be able to touch.”
After the ducklings arrived, they were split between the two floors in areas where its more than 160 residents can see them and touch them throughout the day.
The response toward the ducklings has been amazing, Ziron said.
She said the ducklings have provided residents an opportunity to reminisce to a time when they either raised ducks or knew someone who did, which has brought back good memories for many of them.
Residents and staff have particularly enjoyed watching the ducklings during bath time, which takes place before or during meals when more people can see them.
Most recently, the ducklings have provided some excitement as they’ve started diving in their tubs of water.
“It was a great move,” Ziron said about the ducklings. “Had we figured out earlier about the ducks, we would’ve brought them in early on.”
This isn’t the first time Good Shepherd has welcomed ducks into its facility, Ziron said.
In the spring, mallard ducks have laid their eggs in the courtyard, and unable to fly into their natural habitat when they hatch, the residents and staff have taken it upon themselves to help the female duck and her ducklings by leading a “duck parade” from the courtyard through the facility to East Park.
Ziron said there haven’t been many years within the past two decades when Good Shepherd didn’t have ducks in its courtyard, but this is the first time it’s had ducklings inside without their mother.
When the ducklings get too big to stay in the facility, they will be taken to the farms of staff where they can live out the rest of their lives, she said.
The center plans to welcome more ducklings as well as turkeys and chickens this spring.
“It really has been a historical year and I know that we could not be prouder of the staff here who work tirelessly to take care of residents,” she said.
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (1).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (2).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (3).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (4).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (5).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (6).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (7).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (8).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (9).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (10).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (11).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (12).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (13).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (14).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (15).jpg
Pet parade at Good Shepherd (16).jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.