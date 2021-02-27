Mason City's Good Shepherd brings new life to facility

After the ducklings arrived, they were split between the two floors in areas where its more than 160 residents can see them and touch them throughout the day.

The response toward the ducklings has been amazing, Ziron said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the ducklings have provided residents an opportunity to reminisce to a time when they either raised ducks or knew someone who did, which has brought back good memories for many of them.

Residents and staff have particularly enjoyed watching the ducklings during bath time, which takes place before or during meals when more people can see them.

Most recently, the ducklings have provided some excitement as they’ve started diving in their tubs of water.

“It was a great move,” Ziron said about the ducklings. “Had we figured out earlier about the ducks, we would’ve brought them in early on.”

This isn’t the first time Good Shepherd has welcomed ducks into its facility, Ziron said.