Mason City's Commercial Alley to close for two weeks

Starting Friday, Jan. 8, Commercial Alley will close between East State Street and South Delaware Avenue for two weeks, according to a recent announcement from the City of Mason City.

The purpose of the closure is to install utilities and replace pavement, the announcement said. Pedestrians will still be able to access businesses here throughout the project. First Street Southeast of South Delaware Avenue can be utilized for parking.

For more information, call the Mason City Engineering Department at 641-421-3605.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

