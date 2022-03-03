Mason City's Chavez family strife with tragedy

In 1923, Fabian Chavez was 26 years old when he and his sister Rayo Chavez crossed the border at El Paso, Texas. Between the two of them, they had $1.40.

Fabian stated that he was going to join his brother John Chavez in Mason City, Iowa, to work as a laborer in the beet fields.

Ten years later Fabian would be dead and buried in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Mason City. Eleven years later, John would be murdered and Simona, John's wife, would die from tuberculosis.

John and Simona were married in 1919 here in Mason City. John crossed the El Paso border two years earlier. Simona and her brother also crossed at El Paso that same year. The 1927 City Directory shows the family living at Lehigh Row with John as a scaleman at Lehigh.

John, Simona and their six children lived at 13 Lehigh Row in 1930. Like many people who lived on Lehigh Row, they took in borders, Fabian was their border. John worked at Lehigh, Fabian worked in the beet fields.

In November of 1933, Fabian was found dead outside of 13 Lehigh Row, the home of John and his family. Fabian died of a heart condition, and following a funeral at Holy Family Catholic Church, he was buried in Elmwood-St. Joseph’s cemetery. John built the concrete cross that still stands to mark Fabian’s grave.

Tragedy struck the family again in the spring of 1934. Simona was diagnosed with the highly contagious tuberculosis and required hospitalization. John had taken Simona to Mercy Hospital in Mason City for treatment.

Upon his return home, a scuffle broke out between John and a neighbor. The scuffle quickly escalated with a knife and a poker. Thinking the scuffle was over John turned around to walk into his home and was stabbed in the back by a knife thrown by the neighbor. John was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died. Simona remained in the hospital making arrangements for their six children.

She adopted the children out to local Mexican families who would keep the children in the United States and continue to teach them the Catholic faith. Simona was transferred to the local pest house, a contagious medical setting, where she died the next year.

John and Simona are buried in Elmwood-St. Joseph’s cemetery.

John and Simona had six children. Three of their sons entered the armed forces; one son did not return from Korea and received the Purple Heart. One daughter, a medical secretary, married a soldier in the army who landed on Normandy Beach, there were six children in their family. John and Simona's second daughter married and currently lives in San Antonio.

This selection was written with the assistance of Nina Givan, John and Simona's granddaughter.

Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph is a collaboration between Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, the Globe Gazette and KCMR Radio that highlights the life of a Mason City resident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0