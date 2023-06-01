Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Mason City institution is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week.

The folks at Bill’s BBQ are encouraging the community to join the fun by stopping by the barbecue joint at 215 S. Madison Ave. for cupcakes and to sign up for door prizes.

Bill and Tress Lightner started Bill’s BBQ in 1983, and after about eight years, they approached family friends Jess and Mary Jane Allen about purchasing the restaurant. The Allens, who had spent the majority of their lives in the food service industry and had previously owned a restaurant, jumped at the opportunity.

Their daughter, Jaylene Whipple, wanted to be part of the family business and started working at Bill’s BBQ part-time. As time went on, Whipple took on more responsibility at the restaurant and took it over five years later when her father was ready to retire.

“When my dad and I worked in here together, we got along really well and it was fun to work with and learn from him,” said Whipple. “I learned so much from him about business.”

According to Whipple, a lot of her memories center on families that have become regular customers. She has been able to contribute to numerous family occasions, including parties, birthdays and anniversaries, throughout the last 30 years.

Whipple is proud to say she has served four generations of customers, and four generations of family have worked there.

“It’s fun to see the next generation come in and know that you held those babies when they were little,” said Whipple. “It is definitely a family restaurant.”

Whipple said her entire family has also grown up in the restaurant. They have celebrated every birthday, homecoming, prom and other milestones with her children and grandchildren in the building. Her daughter and son-in-law even came to the business to have wedding photos taken there.

“This is my life,” said Whipple. “I spend almost as much time here as I do my own house, so you know, there’s a lot of time in this. There’s memories too. With 40 years, you don’t go away without a lot of memories.”