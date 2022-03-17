Mason City's Arroyo brought message of culture, fellowship

The Cosmopolitan Group held their first meeting in 1934, with the goal of “fellowship between races and nations, representatives of which are to be found in Mason City…” For the first meeting 75 members were present, representing seven nations and two races. Mason City had members from 30 nationalities and the club would exclude no one due to racial differences.

Artemio F. Arroyo was selected as the Cosmopolitan Club president at the second meeting. A.F. and his wife Carmen presented programs about Mexican culture and taught Mexican cooking through the Cosmopolitan Club. The club goal was education and communication.

A. F. was born in Metamoros, Mexico. Arriving in Mason City in 1930, he continued to remain in contact with relatives in Mexico and kept abreast of the political and economical situation in Mexico by reading Mexican newspapers.

1930 saw the family living on North Delaware while he worked at the packing plant. In 1940, the family was living by East Park in the home they owned. A.F. was the janitor at the Methodist Epipcopal church and had completed his first citizenship papers. A.F. and Rev. Elias Rocha, a Mexican Migrant Minister with the Methodist Episcopal Church provided a Sunday service and Sunday school in Spanish for Mexicans in Mason City during the winter months.

A. F. was a noted speaker in the Mason City area promoting understanding and communication of and between Mexico and the United States and the Mexican population in Mason City and others in the city. In 1935 A. F. spoke to the Epworth League regarding the religious situation in Mexico. In 1942 in his speech to the Women’s Society of Christian Service he highlighted that there were 353 Mexican persons in Mason City and spoke about their work and education opportunities.

To the Kiwanis that same year he spoke on “Mexicans in Mason City.” Introduced as the leading Mexican resident in Mason City, part of his speech was to inform the group that the Mexicans living in Mason City had all arrived later that 1929 and intended to stay here. “They now consider themselves Americans,” he said, “and do not consider themselves part of the country south of the Rio Grande."

Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph is a collaboration between Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, the Globe Gazette and KCMR Radio that highlights the life of a Mason City resident.

