An open house at the historic YWCA over the weekend gave residents, supporters and the curious a chance to check out the restoration work done by "2 Artists" and its team of volunteers.

Elisha Marin and Susanne Crane make up 2 Artists, although both are quick to explain a job as big as rehabilitating the YWCA requires a team of supporters.

"We have had so much support from the city, the Iowa Economic Development Authority, every agency we've worked with and the community," said Marin. "Our nonprofit foundation, Yes We Create Art, has put a lot into this as well."

The event Friday and Saturday showed off galleries, studios for artists and exclusively designed dorm rooms. The space is a work in progress, and areas of the building that have yet to be restored.

What has been restored is a breathtaking array of individually styled rooms and display spaces. Marin and Crane want to bring a sense of warmth and history to every aspect of the building, so there won't be the typical industrially styled spaces so many historical building feature.

"It's inexpensive to rip everything out and show from bare bones, but the appointments of a building are what give it it's grace," said Crane. "We're echoing design features throughout, like these transom windows. They let in an incredible amount of light and loveliness."

"We really went into this tackling the hardest stuff first," said Marin. "In a way, as we peel back the layers of the building, it's telling us it's story."

A peek into the shared bathroom on the dormitory floor is a look back in time as the tile and fixtures stand undamaged. Sound echoes in the room and it's easy to imagine the pealing laughter of young women as they prepare for workdays, nights out and community excursions.

The auditorium, with it's high ceilings and ample floor space teems with light. Marin sees it as a venue with extraordinary possibilities due to it's practically perfect acoustics and generous, yet intimate size.

Both Crane and Marin are artists and educators, and each has spent a significant amount of time in their careers sitting on boards, creating programming for budding artists of all ages and skills and visiting with patrons to determine the best approach to sharing their interests and gifts.

"Our interest is in the arts, yes, but it's more in the community. Something like this is a social process, and we want to create something that can sustain itself," said Marin. "It's more about creating micro-economies. Oftentimes, wealth is extracted from our rural communities, and we want to see it stay here. If there's something we have to sacrifice to make this work, let it be profit."

Marin explains this is phase one of the changes the YWCA building will undergo. "There's the studios, apartments and their occupancy. We'll gradually work toward the performance spaces and other ideas we have. Right now we're grateful for the support we've received and are looking forward to the incredible collaborations we'll have in the future."

The historic YWCA building is located at 2 Adams Ave. in Mason City. Contact Elisha Marin with questions or for more information at Elisha@2Artists.org or call at (507) 318-2798.