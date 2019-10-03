Newman Catholic High School graduate Emma Anderegg has been awarded the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement possible in Girl Scouting.
Emma is a lifelong Girl Scout and comes from a strong family history of girl scouting. Her mom, Molly (Frelund) Anderegg, was Emma’s troop leader and also earned the Girl Scout Gold Award. Emma’s grandmother, Sue Frelund, was Molly’s troop leader and was awarded the Thanks Badge as an adult.
Each Gold Award applicant chooses an issue that addresses a problem in their community, the nation, or world and creates a project centered around that issue, which will be sustained for years to come.
Emma chose human trafficking.
“I chose this topic because the awareness of and resources for human trafficking are limited," she said. "I found it important to educate youth on this heavy topic.”
Emma partnered with Jason Hugi, an investigator with the Mason City Police Department; Nicole Hamilton-Brahm, of the Crisis Intervention Service; Libbey Hohn, of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce; and Tim McCleary of KIMT-TV to create a video to educate seventh and eighth grade students about what human trafficking actually is and how to avoid it.
Investigator Hugi will use Emma’s video in his presentations to students at John Adams Middle School and Newman Catholic Middle School every year.
“So far, I’ve shown the video to several groups and received a lot of positive feedback," she said. "People have admitted to not knowing much about this topic and are curious about what they can do to reduce trafficking in Iowa. I can’t wait to see how it goes in both middle schools.”
Emma’s project video has had national exposure by being shown at the iJAG National Conference held in Florida in July and is featured on the iJAG website.
She didn't "win" anything, it's not a raffle prize. It's an honor that is earned and she worked very hard to earn it.
She did not WIN this award. She EARNED it. Words matter.
