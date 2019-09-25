During a Mason City Youth Hockey Association fundraising campaign kickoff, on Wednesday morning, at the new multipurpose arena, the praise for what all had materialized thus far was nothing but effusive.
Steve Crane, the group's president, called the facility, which is set for a December opening, a "hallmark" of the downtown project. He added that it'll be a great amenity for attracting people to and retaining them in the area.
MercyOne North Iowa's president, Rod Schlader, said that the healthcare provider was proud to be supporting the new facility as an initial campaign partner and that the multipurpose arena would be a "catalyst for growth." (According to Senior Marketing Specialist Sue Armour, "MercyOne is sponsoring the lobby in the new arena with support of $20,000 per year for 5 years.")
"It's an exciting time for Mason City Youth Hockey," tournament chair Jennifer Pearce said.
And there was plenty for the tour group at the event to point to as sources of excitement. Concessions in all four corners. Elevators at each entrance. Scoreboards on both sides.
But fundraising is a daily grind. And it takes more than a little bit of money to make everything materialize.
Mason City Youth Hockey still has more than $1.8 million it needs to bring in to fulfill its part of the arena project.
The biggest item listed as a target is the naming rights to the arena for which the youth hockey group is aiming to get $1 million.
Based on their spreadsheets, the payment period for those rights would stretch five years and be for a 15-year minimum.
According to Melissa Fabian, who has pushed fundraising and sponsorships for Mason City Youth Hockey, she's meeting with donors on a daily basis to try and cross more items off the list.
"Lot of interest but no one has signed on the dotted line ... yet," Fabian said.
There have already been items claimed.
Sponsors scooped up rights to lobby naming and two concession stands. And those all run in the thousands of dollars.
However, there are still three different $100,000 items up for grabs including a Zamboni. The group's hoping that the bid invites for those will come now that the campaign is open and underway.
"To say this is a
roller coaster ride, I don't know if I've been on a roller coaster as crazy as this has been ... Until I see that puck drop, we're all nerves but super excited."
Multi-Purpose Arena Rendering
Renderings of the new Mason City multipurpose arena were recently revealed.
Provided
Multi-Purpose Arena Rendering
Multi-Purpose Arena Rendering
southbridge opening-1.jpg
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer signs autographs at Southbridge Mall.
southbridge opening-2.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-3.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-4.jpg
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer signs autographs at Southbridge Mall.
southbridge opening-5.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day,
May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-6.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-7.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-8.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-9.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-10.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-11.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-12.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-13.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-14.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-15.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-16.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-17.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-18.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-19.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-20.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-21.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-22.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-23.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-24.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-25.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-26.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-27.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-28.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-29.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-30.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-31.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-32.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-33.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-34.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-35.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-36.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-37.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-38.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-39.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-40.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-41.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-42.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-43.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-44.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-45.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-46.jpg
As the World Turns actor Mark Pinter speaks at Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-47.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-48.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-49.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
southbridge opening-50.jpg
Mason City's Southbridge Mall opening day, May 23, 1985.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
