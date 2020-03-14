Mason City YMCA to close until March 23

Following talks with Cerro Gordo County Public Health, along with the community school district, in efforts to contain COVID-19, the Mason City Family YMCA is temporarily closing, effective Sunday.

It plans to reopen on Monday, March 23.

While the Y is closed, the leadership team plans to sanitize and clean the facility, working with local organizations on serving the community, and finding ways to relieve the stress of recent events for families.

The Y is the latest local facility to close in the aftermath of the discovery of the coronavirus in Iowa.

As of Friday, there were 17 confirmed cases of the virus among the state’s population of 3.1 million. All of the 17 cases of the virus in Iowa are travel-related, and 15 can be directly traced to an Egyptian cruise.

