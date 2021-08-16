Mason City woman wins $25,000 Iowa Lottery prize

Mason City woman Kathy Hage won $25,000 via the Iowa Lottery's 'Wild Bingo' game last Wednesday, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.

Hage said she bought just five tickets at Northside Liquor, and was in shock when she discovered she had won.

“It was like, ‘No! No way!’ I looked again and again and again,” Hage said, according to the press release.

Hage isn't sure yet how she will use the money, but has a few ideas.

“I need a car, but I don’t know for sure,” Hage said. “I’ll start thinking about it when I actually see the check.”

"Wild Bingo" is a $2 scratch game from the Iowa Lottery that gives away 45 top prizes of $25,000.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

