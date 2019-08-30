The Lathams’ home at 36 Brook Terrace was built in the Willowbrook section of Mason City in 1955 with lagoon view east-facing windows in every room.
A magazine article titled “Mason City Contemporary” detailing the design, layout and décor of the home appeared in the January 1955 edition of “The Iowan.”
The house’s 1950s design and features remained relatively the same until 2016 when Kris and Tim Latham purchased it and remodeled it into a warm and relaxing home with soft earth-tone colors and a prairie school design.
The Historic Egloff House has come to life in its new location at 312 E. State St.
The house was among several historically and architecturally significant Mason City buildings damaged in the 2008 flood, but five community volunteers known as Community Benefit-Mason City rescued it in 2013.
The main level houses the living room, dining area, office, kitchen, laundry and half-bath. The entryway is compressed, leading into a grand two-story foyer. The upper level contains five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large recreation room and two outdoor decks.
The Historic Egloff House promises to be another Mason City architectural gem with a purpose.
Nancy and John Lass always planned to build their retirement home on the farm that Nancy grew up on, and in 2012, they moved into their dream home at 14294 330th St. providing them with everything they need to age in place.
The great room is highlighted with an arched wall of windows that provides a perfect view of their rural setting. The cherry wood kitchen anchors the center of the main floor. Upstairs, the loft provides a great space to relax overlooking the great room and entry.
The house is highlighted by a collaboration with Artist Ironworks combining John’s idea for cornstalk balusters and an inset stained-glass panel created by Nancy featuring the round barn.
The Lass home is located 5.5 miles north on U.S. Highway 65 N., then 1.25 miles west on 330th Street.
After the tour, a social gathering including refreshments and a tour at the Round Barn – adjacent to the Lass home – will take place.
The barn was built in 1912 and was restored between 2005 and 2009. It features a chandelier built from an old hay fork.
This annual Tour of Homes kicks off the Mason City Woman’s Club 2019-2020 membership drive.
Club membership is required for the tour and is open to all women. Memberships are $20 and may be purchased at the homes the day of the tour or at Emerson’s at the Willowbrook Mall, 1631 Fourth St. SW.
The club is a century-old organization that’s provided learning, service and friendship to North Iowa women. It has nearly 125 members.
For more information about the tour, call 641-424-5799.
