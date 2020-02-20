Mason City woman's boyfriend gets her scratch-off and you know what happens next
Mason City woman's boyfriend gets her scratch-off and you know what happens next

Laura Swai

Laura Swai, 36, won $50,000 in the Iowa Lottery this week.

A Mason City woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize on a ticket purchased for her by her boyfriend.

Laura Swai, 36, won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “5 Spot” scratch game. Her boyfriend, Robert Greer, purchased the winning ticket at Hy-Vee Gas, 1503 Fourth St. SE in Mason City.

“I actually sent my boyfriend in to get some scratch tickets and some donuts,” Swai said with a laugh. “Then, I scratched it at his house and it was the first line that I scratched off.”

Swai, who works at Kraft Heinz in Mason City, said she was in disbelief when she revealed her prize amount.

“I just started jumping up and down and screaming,” she said. “I couldn’t calm down all day yesterday.”

Laura Swai, of Mason City, on her lottery win

Swai claimed her prize on Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City. She said she plans to use part of her winnings to pay bills and save the rest.

The 5 Spot scratch game features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.44. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

