A Mason City woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday after being convicted of ongoing criminal conduct—unlawful activity in Winnebago County District Court.
According to court records, 35-year-old Jennifer Lynn Lindquist had five counts of burglary dismissed for agreeing to plead guilty to ongoing criminal conduct -- a class B felony.
The affidavits state that Lindquist stole numerous items from various locations in Lake Mills in January and March of 2022. Items included two microphones valued at $1,300 from a church, cash from a wallet inside a residence and a cellphone.