A Mason City woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday after being convicted of ongoing criminal conduct—unlawful activity in Winnebago County District Court.

According to court records, 35-year-old Jennifer Lynn Lindquist had five counts of burglary dismissed for agreeing to plead guilty to ongoing criminal conduct -- a class B felony.

The affidavits state that Lindquist stole numerous items from various locations in Lake Mills in January and March of 2022. Items included two microphones valued at $1,300 from a church, cash from a wallet inside a residence and a cellphone.

Close 1 of 2 Blizzard and Highway Patrol Feb. 9, 1936. Blizzard Scenes, Highway Patrol officers. Sidewalk Feb. 19, 1953. Slippery sidewalk. North Iowa History: Winter scenes 1 of 2 Blizzard and Highway Patrol Feb. 9, 1936. Blizzard Scenes, Highway Patrol officers. Sidewalk Feb. 19, 1953. Slippery sidewalk.