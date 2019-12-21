Mason City woman faces child endangerment charges in house fire

A Mason City woman faces fire and child endangerment charges after police say she poured gasoline over a pile of clothing that set a house on fire on Friday night.

All residents were out of the home, but during the ensuing investigation Aleah Rae Harris, 25, who lives in the home, admitted to police she poured the gas over the clothing and ignited it while her 3-month-old child was still inside, though Harris got the child out, according to the release.