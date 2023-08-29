Volunteers, committee members, heavy laborers and artisans came together on Saturday for the Willow Creek Trail cleanup.

Starting at the West Park tennis courts, Human Powered Trails Committee members and Wayne's Ski and Cycle volunteers tore out brush, cut limbs and stacked debris for following crews who dragged them out for collection by the city.

The sun shone brightly and a cool breeze blew from the bubbling creek as workers hauled off bits and tidied up trail edges to brighten the pathway and make it feel more inviting.

Volunteers were mostly local residents who participate in the many trail improvements around the town as well as civic-minded youths and city employees.

John Moreland, however, drove up from Williamsburg the evening prior so he could get a fresh start on the day. "I took yesterday to check out some of the other trails in town. I say I'm in a love affair with Willow Creek. I've even written about it in the Globe," he said.

Love for the trail was on display as volunteers cheerily hauled limbs together and called out for help on the task at hand. Zoie Papouchis and Mara Leet-Fredricks arrived with a sense of creativity and took little time on the planning of a bright and lively bicycle mural on one of the remaining bridge structures.

The Friends of Willow Creek operates a Facebook page and welcome followers and volunteers.