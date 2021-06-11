Mason City weed alert: Norris Youth Complex and Frederick Hanford Softball Complex

If anyone has plans to venture to the Norris Youth Complex or the Frederick Hanford Softball Complex this weekend, be on the lookout for city workers.

According to a Friday afternoon press release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, city officials will be treating weeds along the fence lines and on the warning tracks at each complex on Sunday, June 13 as long as the weather cooperates.

"Residents are asked to avoid all flagged areas for 24 hours after the treatment until the treatment flags are removed," Burnett wrote.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

