Mason City voter turnout 'slow and steady' Tuesday morning

Voter turnout for Mason City on Election Day was slow and steady on Tuesday morning.

A small number of voters in the Mason City area were arriving to voting precincts during the morning hours. Poll worker Pat Suntken, who was helping out at Grace United Methodist Church, said despite the small morning turnout, she was expecting more after lunch and when people get done with work.

"Probably not one of the busiest elections, but it is important," said Suntken.

Around 10 a.m., the Grace United Methodist Church polling location had seen 20 voters come in to cast a ballot. Suntken added the location had not see any drive-through voters yet.

Drive-through voting is available to people with mobility impairments, but two precinct workers are required to take the ballot out to each vehicle and stay while a person votes.

Suntken explained that if a person were to request this option at her polling place, they would have to pause voting inside since a certain number of workers is required to oversee the polls. As of this morning, Grace United Methodist was staffed with four poll workers.

Polling judge Donna Braughtun, who is overseeing the Highland Park Golf Course voting location, said she'd had 24 voters come in during the morning hours to vote. She said a couple of those were curbside voters, which she added was "good for those [who have recently had] surgery."

Braughtun said her station was originally to be staffed with five poll workers at their location but were down one due to illness.

Both polling locations reported the voting process had been smooth and quick for voters when checking in during the morning.

One voter, Paul Anderson, said he found it important to vote because he wanted things to change.

"I would like to see the streets repaved," said Anderson.

Anderson added he would like to see the hotel built downtown before building the skywalk.

Pat Rumeliote said she came to the polls because she believes voting is "part of our rights and freedoms living in America."

"I want God fearing people. God has a plan and a purpose for this nation and we need to be guarding it. We need to be sure that it is God's purpose being done," said Rumeliote.

This story will continue to be updated as the day continues.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

