Despite temps and wind gusts that had it feeling like 1 degree outside, about three dozen people showed up to Mason City's Central Park in tribute on Monday morning for Veterans Day.
They were there to honor veterans past and present, saluting friends and family and even total strangers.
While the local American Legion Honor Guard helped lead the ceremony, which included the changing of the flag of the United States and the POW flag as well as a customary performance of "Taps," fellow veterans and local residents stood silent and listened.
During the opening invocation, the pastor acknowledged those veterans in attendance as well as those who still bear the wounds from service.
“Surviving Home,” a film directed, produced and edited by 1991 Mason City High School graduate Matthew Moul and his wife, Jillian, will broadcast at 7 p.m. Tuesday on WORLD Channel and stream on worldchannel.org in honor of Veterans Day.
Veterans Day, or Armistice Day as it was first known, was first established following the end of World War I on November 11, 1918 at 11 a.m.
President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11 a day of commemoration the following year and said that "The reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations."
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Congress officially recognized the end of World War I in 1926 by passing a resolution that asked that, on November 11, all officials display the American flag on all government buildings.
Though the day was first intended to honor those who had served in World War I, it was amended in the 1950s by the Dwight Eisenhower administration to honor all American veterans of all wars and to insure proper and widespread observance.
