Mason City veteran welcomed home after months in hospital

A Mason City man received the warmest of welcomes home Wednesday evening.
Ron Dannen, 73, teared up after dozens of family members and friends drove by his home in a surprise parade on Willowbrook Drive, after he spent four months in the hospital.
Wednesday was the first day since February that Dannen had been home.
Earlier in the day, he was discharged from MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center’s West Campus.
He was admitted into MercyOne North Iowa on Feb. 21 for bilateral pneumonia that quickly worsened and resulted in intubation.
He was unresponsive for weeks, his daughter Kiley Logan, of Grimes said, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19 twice. He had a tracheotomy but remained sedated and lost more than 40 pounds.
Dannen was later transferred from MercyOne North Iowa to Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines to be weaned off his tracheostomy and begin recovery.
Logan said visitor restrictions related to the coronavirus forced Dannen’s family to relied on video calls for infrequent updates on her father’s condition during his hospitalization.
On April 24, Dannen returned to Mason City to work with physical, occupational and speech therapists at West Campus, where family could conduct window visits.
The window visits were convenient when it came time to celebrate Dannen’s 73rd birthday, Logan said. She invited members of the St. James Church Choir, a choir in which Dannen belongs, to sing for him and the family shared cake with him from opposite sides of the window.
Logan said her father is a Vietnam War veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.
“He has faced near death before and is a true fighter,” she said. “We are so blessed to be bringing him home this week.”
Dannen said the welcome-home gesture was a total surprise, but a good one. "She (Logan) just told me to come sit outside." Dannen said.
Once he made his way to the driveway, he was greeted by balloons, signs, and even an inflatable panda. One neighbor, a fellow veteran, also made a giant banner and hung it on the Dannen's fence in honor of his return.
Then, one by one, cars filled with friends and family cruised past with waves, honking horns, and lots of smiling faces.
"It was wonderful," said Dannen. "I was really surprised. There were so many people I hadn't seen in a while."
Along with Logan and family, Dannen's son Ryan and his family were also on hand, as well as neighbors who'd stepped outside to join the Dannens in celebrating.
Dannen will receive home health care and physical therapy to regain some of his lost muscle strength routinely as he adjusts to life back home with his wife, Leilani.
He said he's ready for a good night's sleep in his own bed.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
