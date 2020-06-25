Mason City veteran welcomed home after months in hospital

The window visits were convenient when it came time to celebrate Dannen’s 73rd birthday, Logan said. She invited members of the St. James Church Choir, a choir in which Dannen belongs, to sing for him and the family shared cake with him from opposite sides of the window.

Logan said her father is a Vietnam War veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.

“He has faced near death before and is a true fighter,” she said. “We are so blessed to be bringing him home this week.”

Dannen said the welcome-home gesture was a total surprise, but a good one. "She (Logan) just told me to come sit outside." Dannen said.

Once he made his way to the driveway, he was greeted by balloons, signs, and even an inflatable panda. One neighbor, a fellow veteran, also made a giant banner and hung it on the Dannen's fence in honor of his return.

Then, one by one, cars filled with friends and family cruised past with waves, honking horns, and lots of smiling faces.

"It was wonderful," said Dannen. "I was really surprised. There were so many people I hadn't seen in a while."