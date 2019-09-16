Editor's note: Each month, City Administrator Aaron Burnett writes an update on city business for the mayor and city council. In order to invigorate engagement and involvement with local government, we'll reprint his report here.
Mayor and City Council Members,
The community has been filled with economic activity over the last month. This progress included industries like Bushel Boy holding a well-attended groundbreaking ceremony on their $35 million dollar new facility and Golden Grain is continuing work on their expansion. The downtown developed also with DealerBuilt moving into the mall, starting construction on their new location and several new shops opening in the mall area.
Additionally the commercial areas grew with Kwik Star quickly progressing on their new site on South Federal, Discount Tire completing demolition at their new location and starting construction, and Planet Fitness opening a new store on Highway 122.
Furthermore the hospitality sector is expanding with the future Econo Lodge undergoing renovations removing a previously blighted property. While this list is impressive it is far from exhaustive because there are too many expansions and other developments to mention in this brief report.
You have free articles remaining.
The gathering momentum in the community is clear and Mason City is garnering attention from across the Midwest. The Mayor and I hosted a group from the state of Nebraska touring progressive communities engaging in meaningful, effective placemaking and community development efforts. It was clear, through this meeting and other inquiries, that Mason City is becoming an example of what coordinated efforts via partnerships in the private, public and nonprofit sector can accomplish.
I would like to also provide an update on the progress of the River City Renaissance. Construction at the arena is staying on schedule and ice will start being made at the end of October. Also, the arena offices in the corridor of the mall are framed up and progressing quickly. The hotel architect continues to gather needed information and the site is being prepared for the hotel and conference center. The pavilion committee is continuing to meet with the pavilion architect and refine the design. Many people and organizations are coming together quickly to ensure the arena will function efficiently when it is opened and the RCR as a whole is making significant progress.
With all this work and spin off development, the parking lot is getting very busy with the numerous constructions sites, but the contractors are working to minimize impact on the businesses during construction.
This month, several city staff members and I had the opportunity to participate in advanced training with the Emergency Operations Center and conduct a mock scenario with the region. These efforts are vital to ensuring when the next flood, blackout, tornado, etc. occurs, the community is ready to respond and protect life and property in disastrous situations. These preparedness efforts ensure that the response is orderly and effective. The participation from the city and region was commendable and it was clear from reviewing the trainings that the coordination and organization is constantly improving. Having worked with multiple regions, I can assure you the efforts in Cerro Gordo to prepare for emergencies are possibly the best in the state.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.