Mason City traffic rerouted after partial building collapse

A partial building collapse occurred at the corner of Fifth Street Southwest and South Federal Avenue in Mason City.

The collapse happened at the Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. Historic Warehouse, located at 503 S Federal Ave., on Tuesday evening before 6 p.m.

The building is currently vacant and no injuries have been reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic is being diverted around the area of the scene. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley indicated the cause of the collapse was not yet known.

"Please use other routes instead of Federal and Highway 122," a Facebook post from the Mason City Police Department said.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.