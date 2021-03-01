Mason City to discuss joining new athletic conference at board meeting

For the past couple of years, Mason City Community School District leaders have talked about the potential of leaving the Central Iowa Metro League.

That discussion will become official Monday night.

Marshalltown sent out a letter on Sunday night to league superintendents and athletic directors stating that it intends to withdraw from the league and create a new conference, according to the Des Moines Register.

In the letter, Marshalltown Superintendent Theron J. Schutte wrote that he was writing on behalf of select districts in the conference, and listed Mason City as one of them.

Mason City Activities Director Tracy Johnson confirmed this report on Monday morning and said it will be discussed at Monday night's Committee of the Whole board of education meeting.

"Nothing is official, we haven't even brought it the board's attention formally," Johnson said. "We'll do that tonight."

The CIML is made up of 19 school districts. Mason City, one of the two smallest schools in the conference, has been a part of the league since 1992.