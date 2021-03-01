Mason City to discuss joining new athletic conference at board meeting

For the past couple of years, Mason City Community School District leaders have talked about the potential of leaving the Central Iowa Metro League.
That discussion will become official Monday night.
Marshalltown sent out a letter on Sunday night to league superintendents and athletic directors stating that it intends to withdraw from the league and create a new conference, according to the Des Moines Register.
In the letter, Marshalltown Superintendent Theron J. Schutte wrote that he was writing on behalf of select districts in the conference, and listed Mason City as one of them.
Mason City Activities Director Tracy Johnson confirmed this report on Monday morning and said it will be discussed at Monday night's Committee of the Whole board of education meeting.
"Nothing is official, we haven't even brought it the board's attention formally," Johnson said. "We'll do that tonight."
The CIML is made up of 19 school districts. Mason City, one of the two smallest schools in the conference, has been a part of the league since 1992.
In the winter of 2019, the district considered joining the Northeast Iowa Conference. But the conference put a stop to the application for membership, citing the fact that the conference could become a "super-conference" if Mason City was to join.
This new conference that Marshalltown wants to create could include other smaller schools in the CIML that the district plans to try and recruit. The change would happen in the 2022-23 academic year.
"The CIML conference is due for realignment next year. We started talking about it last year and everything got kicked down the road for a while just because of COVID," Johnson said.
The topic of switching to a new conference will be discussed at Monday night's board meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. The board will then vote on it at the March 15 meeting.
