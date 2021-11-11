Mason City to commemorate Veterans Day at 10:30 a.m.

The 2021 Veterans Day ceremony planned Thursday for Central Park in downtown Mason City will be the 100th time a Veterans Day program has been offered by the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association.

Pat Askildson, secretary and historian for the organization, said the ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. at Central Park and is open to all veterans and members of the community.

"On Veterans Day, people come together to honor all veterans," she said of the ceremony. "Throughout the years, you are happy that people are still celebrating and remembering our veterans."

Askildson hopes people will never forget to honor veterans and remember the meaning of Veterans Day, which is: On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Germany surrendered, marking the end of World War I.

According to the bylaws, the purpose of the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association is to:

Erect and maintain an attractive and permanent memorial to veterans who were or are residents of the Mason City, Iowa, postal mailing area;

To provide for the decoration of veteran grave sites;

To observe Memorial Day in a historical, military, and proper manner;

To observe Veterans Day in a historical, military, and proper manner.

Each year, the association plans programs on Memorial Day and Veterans Day to honor fallen veterans and all who served honorably.

This year's program marks the 100th anniversary. The printed program updates the total burials, broken down by different eras. As of Memorial Day 2021, there are 4,938 veterans buried at both Memorial Park Cemetery and Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

On Nov. 11, 2004, a new monument to honor Mason City area veterans was dedicated in Central Park by the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association.

The monument consists of 12 black granite stones, with room for 4,600 names. Names shall be continuously accepted for inclusion on the monument. Sept. 1 each year is the cut-off time frame to have the names etched prior to Veteran's Day.

It is a source of pride for Askildson and other MCVMA members.

"Central Park was made for this very thing," Askildson said. "It was hard work and we put in a lot of hours, but we're proud of how it turned out and that we have such a wonderful monument in Mason City."

