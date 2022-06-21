Mason City superintendent gives farewell to school board

At approximately his 300th school board meeting, Superintendent Dave Versteeg gave his farewell.

Versteeg announced he would be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year in November. At the Monday night school board meeting, Versteeg gave his goodbye.

"For those of you who have been on the board since the beginning of my tenure, I think we've come a long ways in five years. For those who are new, it's a steep learning curve as you've all figured out. But I think leadership is in a good place going forward," said Versteeg.

Versteeg came to the Mason City Community School District in 2016 and has more than 30 years of experience in education. Before Mason City, Versteeg had spent time as superintendent of Montezuma Schools.

Pat Hamilton, who is coming from the Spencer Community School District, will be stepping into the superintendent role July 1.

Board president Lorrie Lala and board director Brent Seaton thanked Versteeg for the time he has spent with the district. Both Lala and Seaton have been on the board the entire length of Versteeg's tenure.

"We've gone in five years from not knowing what's going on to other districts are looking to us for us for advice and that's meant a lot," said Lala. "I thank you for your leadership. We're in a better place. You're leaving things in a better place."

"The one thing that I remained really confident in was that you're going to be able to deal with those stressful circumstances. You've done a wonderful job with that, and I want to thank you for that source of stability for our school," said Seaton. "I appreciate that a lot. I think moving forward it gives us a better foundation."

Versteeg will be back for certain district events, like the dedication of the new building. Versteeg gave thanks to all of the board members for their service and teamwork to shape the district.

"I don't know what I'm going to feel like in a couple of days when I realize I am not on vacation," said Versteeg with a smile.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

