No one should have to feel alone.
Along with educating, awareness-raising and fundraising, Out of the Darkness Mason City Walk organizer Wendy Martinez said that that kind of need for inclusiveness is a driving factor for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention event on Saturday morning in Mason City.
"It is a fundraising event but it also takes away some of the stigma that surrounds depression and suicide," Martinez said.
So far this year, more than $12,000 has been raised and 165 people are signed up to walk from State Street in downtown Mason City to John Adams Middle School and back. In 2018, the event drew about 400 people and brought in over $25,000.
Martinez has participated in the walks for 13 years now and for her it's as much about making mental health issues okay to talk about as it is a personal connection.
"Fifteen years ago, I also lost a brother," Martinez shared. "I had a friend who attempted in high school, so that’s probably what started it. I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I and my family have gone through. No one should have to feel that."
According to statistics from the Iowa Department of Health, the number of deaths by suicide increased from 14.4 per 100,000 in 1987 to 15.1 per 100,000 in 2017 (with dips in 1997 and 2007).
Broader Center for Disease Control statistics show that the suicide rate, in 2017, for the most rural counties was 1.8 times higher than the rate for the most urban counties.
In all four years, there were more deaths by suicide than homicide. It was the second leading cause of death, in 2017, for people ages 15-24. at 26.2% (the leading cause was “unintentional injuries” at 41.0%).
Teenage suicides (ages 10-19) declined over the time studied even as those reporting suicidal ideations and planning ticked upward.
Per the Iowa Youth Survey, 13% of 11th-grade students in Cerro Gordo County in 2018, admitted to having suicidal ideations within the past 12 months. That number was 9.5% for eighth-grade students and 3.4% for sixth-grade students.
The results for Worth County were higher across the board. In 2018, 14.8% of 11th-grade students reported they had a plan to kill themselves within the past 12 months. That's compared to 11.6% for eighth-graders and 14.3% for sixth-graders. In Mitchell County, those numbers were 9.7%, 13.8% and 5.6%. For Hancock: 12.1%, 11.4% and 7.1%. In Winnebago, 9.8%, 12.6% and 8.8%.
In all but one county (Cerro Gordo), more female students reported having suicidal ideations than males.
Family therapist and National Alliance on Mental Illness-North Iowa board member Dr. Charlene Gooch suggested that one reason for the gap between suicide rates and ideations for teenagers is that self-reporting isn't as reliable.
"A lot of people who have suicidal ideations are not telling because they’re worried someone might want to put them in a hospital or put them on medication," she said.
And that again is where talking and training can come in handy. Particularly in more rural areas.
"People are more reluctant to share that information in smaller areas," Gooch said. "Awareness is critical. The more people know about signs and symptoms, the better it is."
Gooch argued that events such as the suicide prevention walk on Saturday can be a boon in that knowledge fight.
"That word kind of gets out there and can help people share personal stories about someone lost and someone saved."
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting "HELLO" to 741741. Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
