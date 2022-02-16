Mason City Student Senate asks community for new mascot ideas

The Mason City High School (MCHS) Student Senate is requesting anyone who is interested in submitting a new mascot idea to complete the mascot submission form by Feb. 22.

MCHS student Senate was tasked with forming a committee to work on the submission of new mascot ideas. This committee would also handle creating a selection process to submit a recommendation for a new mascot to the school board to consider at the March 21 meeting according to a press release.

To access the link to complete the form and submit mascot ideas can be found on www.masoncityschools.org. Hard copy submission forms can be picked up at MCHS, requested by calling 641-421-4436, or by emailing StudentSenate@masoncityschools.org.

According to the press release, student senate and the district are excited to move forward and looking forward to seeing what students, staff, and community submit to represent the traditions of Mason City and North Iowa.

