Mason City street closed for project

Some in Mason City may have to find a new route starting Tuesday.

South Benjamin Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 15th Street Southwest and 18th Street Southwest for approximately four days beginning Tuesday. The closure is for a contractor to make a service line connection to a sanitary sewer main as part of the Cargill addition project.

If people have any questions, contact the Mason City Engineering Department at (641) 421-3605.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

