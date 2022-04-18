 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City street closed for project

MC Road Closure

The portion of South Benjamin in Mason City that will be closed starting Tuesday.

Some in Mason City may have to find a new route starting Tuesday.

South Benjamin Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 15th Street Southwest and 18th Street Southwest for approximately four days beginning Tuesday. The closure is for a contractor to make a service line connection to a sanitary sewer main as part of the Cargill addition project.

If people have any questions, contact the Mason City Engineering Department at (641) 421-3605.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

