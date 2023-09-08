Members of the newly formed committee hoping to save the historic St. John Baptist Church in Mason City toured the building Tuesday afternoon in a preliminary effort to assess what repairs are needed.

Tricia Sandahl and Kris Urdahl of the Historic Preservation Committee, Mason City Code Enforcement Officer Kyle Peterson, local property developers Tim Latham and Russ Hardy, and other members of the committee looked over the structure to determine what level of restoration the building will need.

They found that structurally, it appears to be in fairly good condition.

JoAnn Hardy, a committee member, looked around the sanctuary with reverence. "I really don't think this is going to be too difficult," she said. "This is a job we can tackle together as a community."

St. John's congregation of mostly Black worshipers began gathering together in 1919. Construction of the church began in the late 1930s using limestone blocks salvaged from the Grant Elementary School location that was demolished in 1937. The congregation dedicated the 24-foot-by-56-foot rectangular church building in September 1940.

The church was vibrant and well-attended until the early 1990s. Eventually, it closed its doors to worshippers, melding with the Manly New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

In 2002 the church was added to the National Registry of Historic Places, and efforts to preserve it stretch back nearly that long. There was talk in 2011 of restoring it as an African-American museum. In 2013, the idea of using part of the building for services to aid families and children in foster care was explored but came to naught.

Throughout Tuesday's impromptu inspection, members noted areas that need special care as well as those with cultural significance to the community. There are a number of original pieces stored in the building, including the pews, that make the historic church a special place.

Regan Banks feels a special connection to the church. He was baptized there before it was folded into the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Manly where he now serves as deacon.

"This is a church that welcomed me with open arms as soon as I came to Mason City. It has a lot to do with who I am today," Banks said.

In many small communities, church buildings are repurposed as demographics and residents' habits change. The committee looking to save St. John Baptist Church also is looking to save the rich history and accomplishments of Black residents of the area. Its next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 13 at the North Iowa Youth Center, 138 Fifth St. S.W.