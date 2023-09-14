Common interests are a simple way to build a lasting friendship, but some folks find camaraderie in a group whose common interest is a millennium of history. North Iowa members of the Society for Creative Anachronism in the Shire of Heraldshill have managed to do just that.

The SCA describes itself as “an inclusive community pursuing research and re-creation of pre-seventeenth century skills, arts, combat and culture. The lives of participants are enriched as we gain knowledge of history through activities, demonstrations, and events.”

Those with an interest in mediaeval and Renaissance history between the sixth and 16th centuries spend time researching what is known in the SCA as a “persona.” By choosing a name, time period and geographical region, a “player” can build a backstory and focus on their particular interest within those parameters.

The Shire of Heraldshill is the area’s regional group. It encompasses the communities of Mason City, Osage, Forest City, Charles City, Clear Lake, Hampton, Corwith, Aredale and all points in between. Heraldshill is part of the Kingdom of Calontir, which itself is just one kingdom within the “Knowne World.”

Bill Carberry — “William Fletcher” — of Mason City is seneschal of Heraldshill.

“Seneschal is like being president or director, but my team is pretty loose,” he said. While the group holds regular meetings, attendance varies based on members’ outside activities. “We’ve got a good core group that’s here almost every time, but it does vary, especially in summer.”

There are two meeting each month. The second Tuesday is the business meeting where dues are tallied and event planning is carried out. The fourth Tuesday is the arts and sciences meeting. At those meetings, members bring works in progress, finished pieces and treats to share.

Deb Kuehne is a retired Mason City teacher who’s also known as “Brigida Von München.” At an August meeting she brought handmade cheeses, both fresh and aged. “Everyone was asking when the sage cheese was going to be ready, and it just happened to be done in time for the meeting,” she said.

Also on display was Viking wire-weaved jewelry, leather arm braces to protect archers, throwing knives and intricate fabric arts in varying forms. Each project is conceived and completed by members based on their interests and skills.

Julene Carberry’s persona is “Juliana Macnayre.” Her duties to the group include being minister of youth. It’s a position that suit her nicely as she describes herself and friend Jerrilyn Walschmidt, or “Anastasia Decarrera,” as “class-a-holics.”

SCA events can be held locally or regionally. Many of these events include masters of various skills sharing their expertise in classes for those with a curiosity about the genre. The two friends attend as many as possible in order to have a basic knowledge of anything a new member may take an interest in.

“Bill got dragged along when I took an interest,” said Julene. “It’s been years now and he’s a champion archer and has received the Pelican Award for his service to the kingdom. Some folks just take right to it.”

With an expansive time period and ever-changing political boundaries during the intervening millennium, nearly every culture and skill can be represented by a player.

“Sofya La Rus” is the SCA persona of Mason City resident Lisa Kies. Her early 14th century Rus character holds multiple skills that made the decision to join simple and easy. Kies works as the group’s herald, diligently researching information for members who don’t have the time or skill. She’s also a prolific fabric artist among other accomplishments.

“We don’t have as many combat people as we used to. Maybe we’re getting older,” said Bill Carberry. “Most of us now are archers, and we’ve gotten pretty good at it.” Carberry’s casual attitude demonstrates the acceptance and pragmatism of a group that knows what it does is a little different, but still lots of fun.

“We definitely don’t take ourselves too seriously,” said Walschmidt. “But there are plenty of awards and commendations to show what good work we do,”