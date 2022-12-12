Mason City set to pursue 2023-24 goals

When it came to designing 2023-24 goals for the City of Mason City, Administrator Aaron Burnett says they wanted to "shake it up."

"We wanted to take it a step further and take those goals and break those down into a real action plan. (We want to) make sure we're reporting back constantly on that vision," said Burnett.

Goal setting is an annual item for the city, which has elements of community, staff, and city council surveying. According to the city's website, this helps create Mason City's establishment of vision, mission, and objective statements; establish a written management agenda; departmental goal-setting; and development of a "work plan" for implementation of the city council's policy agenda.

The planning timeline was for the 2023-24 calendar year, but many of the projects and initiatives are currently being worked on or will not be accomplished in this time frame. The city worked with Mark Jackson, city administrator of Story City as a consultant to set Mason City's goals. Burnett gave kudos to Deputy City Administrator and Director of Finance Brent Hinson's skill set and for bringing about the goal setting efforts this year.

The goals set for Mason City's 2023-24 policy agenda is as follows:

Commence construction of River City Renaissance Hotel and the Southbridge Mall rebranding to Main Street Xperience; Make the River City Renaissance a permanent state of mind and tagline through organizational partnering, structuring and financing.

Fund the Highway 122 west project through state and federal resources and on initial planning and design work.

Design and implement Destination Iowa improvements with completion of initiative no later than Dec. 31, 2026.

Help all neighborhoods throughout Mason City to flourish through dedication of city resources toward infrastructure and housing, including creation of an internal task force on nuisance abatement and blight remediation.

See to full utilization of the multi-purpose arena in the summer months.

"With these detailed plans, I think we'll be even able to carry out in a more transparent manner that back to the community more broadly. But it is important to know that these are big goals that we've set out and I think we have to make sure that we work it day in and day out so these things do come to fruition," said Burnett.

Burnett called both the River City Renaissance and the Hwy. 122 projects "huge undertakings" that take a lot of time. Burnett added the River City Renaissance project has expanded since it first started.

According to the policy agenda work plan, the city has largely completed the agenda items related to the Hyatt Place Hotel and the Main Street Xperience that are within its power to complete at this time. The city is now working with the developer to break ground and begin construction on both developments.

"The vision has grown and that is also encapsulated in this goal setting, essentially carrying the River City Renaissance to a permanent state of mind through continual organizational partnering, structuring and financing," Burnett explained.

Hotel developer points to groundbreaking this year The 116-room hotel that’s part of the River City Renaissance project is expected to break gr…

There are two separate portions of the Hwy. 122 project, the Hwy. 122 west portion and the Hwy. 122 Mercy portion. The west portion of the project is further along in progress, and a professional service agreement was recently approved for survey work on the Mercy portion, located in front of Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center.

"We see that as kind of a new piece that's been added to the goal setting but there's a solid work plan behind that," said Burnett.

Mason City Council approves service agreement for a portion of Hwy. 122 Planning is underway for reconstruction of another portion of Iowa Highway 122 in Mason City.

The Destination Iowa project is a "huge investment" to not only Mason City's outdoor recreation, but countywide. Mason City and Cerro Gordo County was awarded with $4.5 million from Destination Iowa grant program to bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities. The funding will go towards trails and creating a large bike park to the north of 12th Street Northeast.

This project takes coordination from city, county, North Iowa Human Powered Trails, and Active Living & Transportation Commission. Some of the actions needed to get the project going for 2023-24 are design and bids, regulatory approvals, and securing agreements with the county and other agencies.

Burnett said the project will build on to the "brand" of Mason City and attract economic development with it.

"I don't think people understand the kind of scope and amenities that will be created by that project. It's a huge investment in outdoor recreation and miles of paved trail," said Burnett.

When it comes to the city's goal for helping neighborhoods, the area to the west of downtown is the first location it will target. Burnett said there has been some reinvestment already with businesses and housing. Other focuses are improving the quality of life and continuing efforts to decrease crime.

"We want to work with homeowners in that area to improve their homes and then also improve the quality of rental housing in that area," Burnett explained. "We're really making sure that is a place that people can feel comfortable and safe."

Mason City taking blighted homes issue into its own hands Mason City is taking the issue of abandoned and blighted properties in town into its own han…

The city has been working with 43 North Iowa and Habitat for Humanity with the neighborhood reinvestment efforts, according to Burnett.

"I want Mason City to compete at the highest level and win those competitions and be a place where people want to live and have their families," said Burnett.