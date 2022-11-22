 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mason City services closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

  • 0
City Hall - Mason City

Mason City Hall.

The City of Mason City offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Mason City Transit System and Region Two transit buses will not operate on Thanksgiving Day or Friday, Nov. 25.

There will be no garbage recyclable or yard waste collection on Thursday or Friday. The make-up day for this service for those that normally have pick-up on both Thursday and Friday of this week will be Wednesday, Nov. 23. No yard waste will be picked up the make-up day for sanitation service, Wednesday, Nov. 23.

City of Mason City reminds the community that yard waste service is tentatively scheduled to end for the season on Friday, Dec. 2.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv surrogacy clinic continues working despite attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News