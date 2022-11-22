Mason City services closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

The City of Mason City offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Mason City Transit System and Region Two transit buses will not operate on Thanksgiving Day or Friday, Nov. 25.
There will be no garbage recyclable or yard waste collection on Thursday or Friday. The make-up day for this service for those that normally have pick-up on both Thursday and Friday of this week will be Wednesday, Nov. 23. No yard waste will be picked up the make-up day for sanitation service, Wednesday, Nov. 23.
City of Mason City reminds the community that yard waste service is tentatively scheduled to end for the season on Friday, Dec. 2.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com