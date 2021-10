The Mason City Senior Activity Center will hold its fall fundraiser Oct. 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Shop as if you are at a rummage sale," a press release on the fundraiser advises.

Featured items at the sale have been donated by Mason City businesses, quilted items have been donated by Mason City Senior Activity Center quilters, and many smaller items, all new, have been donated by community members.

The Mason City Senior Activity Center is located at 326 4th St. NE, Suite 2.

