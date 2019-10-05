The Jefferson Highway Association (JHA) has announced plans to host the ninth annual conference June 3-6, 2020, in Mason City, Iowa.
“We are very excited to bring our annual conference to Mason City in 2020. Though we had several other worthy proposals for consideration, we strongly felt a high level of genuine enthusiasm and interest for the conference in Mason City. The history and heritage of the Jefferson Highway in Mason City and Northern Iowa was also important in our decision,” said Roger Bell, vice president of the Jefferson Highway Association.
JHA members from around the nation and internationally are expected to attend the conference at the Historic Park Inn.
“It is our goal to involve the residents of Mason City and other nearby communities in our conference activities,” Bell said. “Many of our events will be available to the public in an effort to engage the local community.”
Visit Mason City will assist event coordinators in organizing a community scavenger hunt, Jefferson Highway Bicycle Ride, a Vintage Automobile Parade and more.
“We are honored to host this conference in Mason City and look forward to partnering with the Jefferson Highway Association to share the story of this historic route and their organization,” said Lindsey James, executive director of Visit Mason City.
Organized in 1915 upon the vision of Des Moines, Iowa, publisher Edwin Meredith, the Jefferson Highway was one of the first organized American automobile highways. The highway was named after Thomas Jefferson and was the first international highway to traverse the North American continent from north to south.
Also known as the highway from ”Pine to Palm,” and “The Vacation Route of America” the road runs from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada through Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana to New Orleans.
The late Hugh Shepherd, a Mason City attorney, was instrumental in routing the highway through North Iowa.
The highway name was changed to Iowa 1 in 1920, which later became Highway 65 in 1926 when the U.S. highway numbering system was adopted.
North Iowa towns along the route include Northwood, Kensett, Manly, Mason City, Rockwell, Sheffield and Hampton. Designated an Iowa Heritage Byway in 2016, Iowa will soon become the first state to get the Jefferson Highway route fully marked with roadside signage throughout the entire state.
For conference details and more information on how to join the JHA, visit www.JeffersonHighwayAssociation.org.
