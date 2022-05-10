Mason City schools will take new approach to student incidents

Mason City police have been called to the high school approximately 47 times this year, according to Chief Jeff Brinkley.

The district wants that to change.

"The beginning of year, we had a lot of issues. Definitely (a lot of) skipping and lots of attendance issues. It's been hard to get kids back in school," said Curriculum Director Bridgette Wagoner.

Wagoner said there have been more fights and a rise in vaping, particular at the middle level. The impact of the pandemic on students' social emotional wellness is a big reason for the behavioral issues, according to Wagoner.

"It's not just us, everybody's seeing their kids are socially behind where we would typically see them," Wagoner said. "We saw our ninth-graders coming into school in the fall acting like we would expect seventh-graders to act."

Police have been called for a range of situations this year, Brinkley said. The situation, system status, and other factors dictate the necessary punishment.

School policies are permissive when it comes to involving MCPD. The district has the authority to involve law enforcement anytime it wants. Wagoner explained it's primarily at the principal's discretion to involve police.

"This is what we've always done. When a kid gets in a physical altercation, we call the police, we have them charged with disorderly conduct. When a student has a vape, we call the police, and we have them charged," said Wagoner. "Some of it is tradition."

In order to change the tradition, the district has reached out to both MCPD and Juvenile Court Services to find a solution.

A conversation between the schools and JCS resulted in two JCS liaison positions for the 2022-23 school year. The district provides half of the salary for the positions, and currently is taking applications until Friday. The positions would work with grades fifth through 12th.

"The person provides the school-based supervision for the students who have a relationship with Juvenile Court Services, and they also provide some of the proactive services in the schools," said Wagoner.

The schools also have instituted pre-charge diversions, intervening as early as possible instead of involving JCS. Interventions allow the district to educate and train students to avoid further incidents.

"If we can intervene early with education training, skills, and reteaching, we have a really good opportunity to keep that off the student's record and set them on a path that is more productive," Wagoner said.

The pre-charge diversions keep kids in school and working with online or JCS programs. Training is both for students with in- and out-of-school suspension. Wagoner says without such training, the students will continue bad behaviors.

"It can be a game changer for the schools and for us. It keeps kids in the environment instead going home," said Brinkley.

Brinkley says MCPD will still be there for the school district but more as a last resort.

"The goal is for things to get handled at school until that fails or it isn't an option," Brinkley said.

Wagoner said details of the pre-charge diversion program are still in the early planning phases, but there will be metrics to see if it is working.

To Wagoner, the new approach to dealing with misbehavior is part of the core mission of Mason City schools: teaching and learning.

"That doesn't mean we never use our community partners, including law enforcement, but it means fundamentally it's our job to take care of teaching and learning. That teaching and learning isn't always academic," Wagoner said.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

