Mason City schools share way to support house fire survivor and family

The Mason City Community School District is collecting donations for a fund to support the family affected by a recent house fire.

The district and Grace Church have partnered to support the Mcleur family, four members of which died in a house fire Wednesday. The fire left two family members injured.

On Wednesday morning around 5 a.m., MCFD responded to a fire at a house located at 509 N. Washington Ave. When crews arrived, flames were visible on the first and second floors of the house.

The victims were listed as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

John Michael Mcluer, 55; and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, were treated at the hospital with burn injuries. Their conditions are not known.

The source of the blaze was a power strip located on the main floor, according to a release from the Mason City Fire Department.

Cause determined in Mason City fire that killed four children The cause of an early morning fire that killed four children and injured two has been determined.

The district wrote: "The purpose of this fund is to provide ongoing support for the long-term emotional and physical needs of Ravan as she continues to grow as a student in the Mason City Community School District."

Mason City schools will accept donations of cash or check in their buildings. Checks can be made out to the "Ravan Mcleur Fund." An online payment platform can be accessed through https://ppay.co/QCUbJHEsTls.

Mason City schools activates Central Rivers crisis team after fatal fire After a house fire took the lives of four students, the Mason City Community School District…