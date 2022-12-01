Mason City schools sees 'stable' certified enrollment numbers

In the past 10 years, the Mason City Community School District has had only a handful of enrollment gains when reporting certified counts to the state. But this year, numbers are on the positive side.

The district had a certified enrollment gain of .79 for the 2022-23 year compared with a decrease of 90.07 in 2021-22. Superintendent Pat Hamilton said the small increase is a good thing for Mason City.

“What we’re seeing is that we are starting to stable out,” said Hamilton.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, certified enrollment is an annual report of enrolled resident students used for the Iowa School Finance Formula calculation. The count is taken on the first day of October every year or the following Monday if it falls on a weekend.

The amount of funding public schools will receive for 2023-24 is determined by certified enrollment and State Supplemental Aid (SSA). With certified count reports now in, school districts now have to wait until Iowa legislators come together to set SSA.

The state spends per student $7,413 this school year, which was increased by the Legislature in February. Additional funding is provided to school districts for students in certain categories like special education or English language learners. Open enrollment students, who don’t live in the community but attend the district, give public schools slightly less funding.

When the SSA is set, a school district has an idea of what its budget will look like for next year.

“Everything is based off that resident count, what you have in your residence,” Hamilton said.

Some might wonder how the district can have .79 of a student. Hamilton said home-school students who attend some Mason City High School classes affect the certified figure. Such students are weighted differently compared with a student who attends a Mason City school full time.

This year's certified enrollment number gives Mason City a budget guarantee for next school year. When the state makes its decision in the spring on what aid to give schools, Mason City will get that funding for next year and the budget guarantee locks it down for two years.

“We’re at 3,404.58 kids, so we’re going to stable around 3,400 someplace in that range. That is what I hope is happening, and we won’t know until next year,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton added the gain was better than the district expected, with projections predicting Mason City down 50 students or more.

“Being up, even slightly, helps the fact you definitely don’t have to look at reducing as much staff,” said Hamilton.

The district’s goal is to keep the students within the district's boundaries and not lose them to open enrollment, students who attend neighboring school districts but live in Mason City. Hamilton said the focus is on providing programming and services students need, not “taking” other districts' students.

“The message is that for the first time in a while our enrollment is stabled out. We’ve got a number of years of declining enrollment, so [.79] is a good thing,” said Hamilton.

