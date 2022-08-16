Mason City schools reveals athletic logo

The Riverhawk has landed.

Mason City Community School District has revealed the athletic logo to go with its new mascot. From football helmets to golf polos, the new Riverhawk logo will be displayed on all sports apparel.

"Whatever Riverhawk is used will hopefully be the correct Riverhawk," said Superintendent Pat Hamilton at Monday night's school board meeting.

The logo has been shared with local vendors in the area for decor and swag items.

Assistant Superintendent Bridgette Wagoner said car decals are being made for Mason City fans to display their Riverhawk pride. They can be found in front offices at the high school. Wagoner added that high school students and staff will receive shirts with the new logo as a welcome-back gift.

"We are trying to make it fun and exciting this year with a pep rally (for the staff) and we're handing out car decals," said Wagoner.

The official athletic logo already can be seen on profile photos for Mason City athletics' social media accounts and signage.

Along with the logos, vendors received the official style guide and the already in-use general district logo. The style guide will help make the district's branding more uniform.

Juice Box, the company responsible for the district style guide, will use the logos in the new website for Mason City schools.

The Riverhawk replaces the former Mason City "Mohawks," after the school board voted in late 2021 to retire the Native American moniker.

"Riverhawks" became the present mascot earlier this year, after a vote was held among Mason City students, and the student vote was unanimously affirmed by the board.