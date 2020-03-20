Mason City Schools' Mohawk Market seeks donations to help families in need
Mason City Schools' Mohawk Market seeks donations to help families in need

Mason City Community Schools' Mohawk Market is a school food pantry run by teachers and community member volunteers. 

As community need increases during this uncertain time period, Mohawk Market is requesting more donations to serve families in need. 

"Mohawk Market is running 100% on donation and partners with Grace Church of Mason City to manage our donations. We are working with emergency management and teacher volunteers to deliver these food boxes to families," a Facebook post from Mason City Community School District said.

When donating, be sure to click the drop-down option to change from "general fund" to "Mohawk Market."

To donate, click here: http://bit.ly/3dauHgU

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

