Mason City Schools extend spring break

Mason City Community Schools students will enjoy their spring break for just a little bit longer.

The district issued a press release early Friday evening announcing that it is extending its spring break an additional five day.

After reassessing the situation with the spread of the coronavirus, the district will resume classes on March 23, according to the release.

The short-term closure will allow local health officials better understand the impact of COVID-19 on the district and help it better determine next steps. The district is not award of any staff or students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

All district-related activities are canceled or postponed and buildings will be closed, according to the release. No school-sponsored travel will be permitted, and no staff should be in any district buildings.

"Staff, students and their families should refrain from gathering or socializing anywhere. This includes group childcare arrangements as well as gathering at a friend's house, a favorite restaurant or the local shopping mall," according to the release, though CG Public Health officials did not include those types of gatherings in its recommendations on Friday.

The district said staff will have five days of work added to the end of the school to make up their hours, and is also planning several schedule modifications to make up student contact hours, according to the release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0